Virtus Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX

Virtus Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,854 shares during the quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 80,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 30,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $609,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 271,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,091.70. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 10,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $256,233.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,433.46. This trade represents a 73.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,433. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CPRX stock opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 37.36%.The firm had revenue of $53.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

