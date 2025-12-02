Virtus Advisers LLC Sells 8,758 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. $EVER

Virtus Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,758 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in EverQuote by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in EverQuote by 28.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in EverQuote by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in EverQuote by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EverQuote from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded EverQuote from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

EverQuote Trading Up 2.1%

EVER opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $968.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average is $23.74. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $30.03.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. EverQuote had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $173.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. EverQuote has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $126,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 115,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,574.20. This trade represents a 4.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $41,560.00. Following the sale, the director owned 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,610.82. This represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,903 shares of company stock worth $1,257,785. Corporate insiders own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.