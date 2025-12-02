Pinkerton Wealth LLC Acquires 1,880 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Pinkerton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,647,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,251 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 14,797.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,322,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,306,000 after buying an additional 2,307,047 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,389.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,798,000 after buying an additional 1,961,764 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 406.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,020,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,517,000 after buying an additional 1,621,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,167,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,133 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $90.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $280.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.93. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

