PSquared Asset Management AG Buys New Shares in Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,516,000. Hologic comprises about 4.2% of PSquared Asset Management AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.8% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 244,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,587,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,674,000 after purchasing an additional 174,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 10.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 221,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,435,000 after buying an additional 21,273 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $9,265,835.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,234,624 shares in the company, valued at $82,682,769.28. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $540,864.14. Following the sale, the director directly owned 47,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,841.52. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on shares of Hologic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho cut Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Hologic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

Hologic Stock Down 0.2%

HOLX stock opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $80.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

