Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF $NULV Shares Sold by VestGen Advisors LLC

VestGen Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NULV. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $98,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 14.2%

BATS NULV opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.87. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $43.39.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

