VestGen Advisors LLC Sells 25,111 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

VestGen Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 62.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,812 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,111 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 813,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,081,847,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $111.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $113.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.