VestGen Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

VestGen Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,609,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,301.00 to $1,407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,160.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,280.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,310.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,302.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,113.20. This represents a 62.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,039.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,106.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,083.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $773.74 and a 12 month high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

