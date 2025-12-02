Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST Position Boosted by VestGen Advisors LLC

VestGen Advisors LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 449.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 35.6% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 38,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $2,741,782.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,760.69. The trade was a 63.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $76.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

