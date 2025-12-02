VestGen Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

VestGen Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,031,129,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,724 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,436,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,579,000 after acquiring an additional 796,001 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,215,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,539,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,196,000 after purchasing an additional 113,330 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

