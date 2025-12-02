VestGen Advisors LLC Buys 782 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

VestGen Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Amgen by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 88,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the second quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 46.1% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $400.00 price target on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total transaction of $2,317,053.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,120,924.09. The trade was a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total transaction of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,703.50. This trade represents a 30.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $337.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $345.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 73.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

