Virtus Advisers LLC Takes $71,000 Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.0% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.3% in the first quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 2,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

lululemon athletica Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $182.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.48. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $159.25 and a 12 month high of $423.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. KeyCorp lowered lululemon athletica from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (down from $324.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $209.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $230.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on lululemon athletica

Insider Buying and Selling

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,754. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About lululemon athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.