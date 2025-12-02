VestGen Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

VestGen Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.96 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.62.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

