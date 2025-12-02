Virtus Advisers LLC Has $66,000 Stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. $SXC

Virtus Advisers LLC lowered its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 76.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,734 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,701 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 138.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 47.7% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 166,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 53,745 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,256,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 860,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 317,502 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 742,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 291,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. acquired 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 86,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,969.98. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $546.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.08. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.61.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SXC. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

