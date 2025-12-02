VestGen Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

VestGen Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 38.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 93,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 35,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 20,743 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,269,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 170,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,788,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.25. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.60.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

