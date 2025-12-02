VestGen Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

VestGen Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 926.0% during the second quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 102,889 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 121.4% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 39,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,361,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,415,000 after purchasing an additional 124,200 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $535,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upgraded DraftKings from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on DraftKings from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 249,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,566,273.60. The trade was a 11.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,530,533.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 500,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,513,166. The trade was a 9.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,975 shares of company stock worth $3,601,180. Company insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.42, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.60.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

