International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 2.8% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $33,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,019,274,000 after buying an additional 1,913,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,936,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,444,527,000 after acquiring an additional 400,131 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,636,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,608,000 after acquiring an additional 524,633 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,126,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,751,000 after purchasing an additional 234,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,011,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Weiss Ratings raised International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.08.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9%

IBM stock opened at $305.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.43. The stock has a market cap of $285.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $214.50 and a fifty-two week high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

