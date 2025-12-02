iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,370 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 79.9% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 51,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 26,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 93,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $48.83 and a 12 month high of $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.25.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

