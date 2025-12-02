Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Progress Software Corporation $PRGS

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,987 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,781 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Progress Software by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 35,660 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 66.6% during the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 227,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after acquiring an additional 91,003 shares in the last quarter.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Price Performance

PRGS opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13. Progress Software Corporation has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $70.28.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The software maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. Progress Software had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $249.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Progress Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.560 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 5,474 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $254,376.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,716.73. The trade was a 11.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $66,059.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,901.68. The trade was a 68.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,311 shares of company stock valued at $339,332. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Progress Software from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup upgraded Progress Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Progress Software

Progress Software Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.