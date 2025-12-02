Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 38.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth approximately $804,000. Cynosure Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 491.3% in the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 57.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 19.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,010,000 after buying an additional 68,585 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $2,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,696. This represents a 31.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADUS. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 0.5%

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $120.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $88.96 and a fifty-two week high of $136.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.03. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

