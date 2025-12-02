Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 5,516 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 137.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 268.6% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $179,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 84,974 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,779.60. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $89.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $97.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.44.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 38.57%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.