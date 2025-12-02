Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 339.7% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.0% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $88.77 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.97. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3206 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

