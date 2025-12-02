Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Axos Financial, Inc $AX

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AX. Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 33.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 158,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 39,515 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 32.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Candace L. Thiele sold 700 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $63,098.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23 shares in the company, valued at $2,073.22. This trade represents a 96.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

AX stock opened at $82.66 on Tuesday. Axos Financial, Inc has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $93.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.62.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $323.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.96 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 22.24%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axos Financial from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, November 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.17.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

