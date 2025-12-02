Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in American States Water Company $AWR

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,735 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American States Water by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of American States Water by 1.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in American States Water by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AWR opened at $73.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46. American States Water Company has a 1-year low of $69.45 and a 1-year high of $86.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.64.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 20.26%.The business had revenue of $182.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American States Water Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.47%.

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $40,075.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,105.50. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

