iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH Shares Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 574,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,327,000 after buying an additional 163,666 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $482,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $102.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.57. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.74 and a 12 month high of $106.83.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

