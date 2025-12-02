iShares MBS ETF $MBB Holdings Lifted by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 349.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 23,964,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,510,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631,536 shares during the period. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $267,782,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10,569.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,463,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $98,713,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,142.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 949,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,061,000 after purchasing an additional 907,328 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.09. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3469 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.