Watchtower Advisors LP Takes $6.82 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Watchtower Advisors LP purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 58,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,819,000. Builders FirstSource makes up approximately 4.0% of Watchtower Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. VestGen Advisors LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.6% during the second quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.8% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $113.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $94.35 and a one year high of $187.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDR. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp set a $145.00 price target on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $109.41 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.92.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

