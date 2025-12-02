Tekne Capital Management LLC Buys 403,256 Shares of GDS Holdings $GDS

Tekne Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,263,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,256 shares during the period. GDS comprises approximately 66.6% of Tekne Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Tekne Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $191,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth about $18,342,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,273,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in shares of GDS by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,406,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 68.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Stock Up 1.9%

GDS stock opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. GDS Holdings has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.51. GDS had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 40.83%.The firm had revenue of $405.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GDS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that GDS Holdings will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of GDS from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on GDS from $47.60 to $50.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Macquarie set a $46.70 target price on GDS in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on GDS from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

