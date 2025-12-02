Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated $CORT

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 33,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 99.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 40,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $3,403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,781,370 shares in the company, valued at $236,638,959.60. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $1,507,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,428.32. This trade represents a 79.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 178,900 shares of company stock valued at $14,381,288 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Zacks Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CORT opened at $79.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.60 and a beta of 0.43. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.22.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

