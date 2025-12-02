Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND is Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s 10th Largest Position

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,580,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,151 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor comprises 5.7% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $196,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,173,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,665,000 after purchasing an additional 380,976 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,837,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,228,000 after buying an additional 1,686,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,874,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,606,000 after acquiring an additional 19,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,613 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen set a $77.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of FND stock opened at $64.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.33. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $115.51.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Floor & Decor news, President Bradley Paulsen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.27 per share, with a total value of $301,350.00. Following the purchase, the president directly owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,100. This trade represents a 20.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

