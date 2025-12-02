F/m 3-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTRE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

F/m 3-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1779 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This is a 2.5% increase from F/m 3-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

F/m 3-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ZTRE opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.07. F/m 3-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $51.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F/m 3-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in F/m 3-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock. Crews Bank & Trust raised its position in F/m 3-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTRE – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust owned 0.37% of F/m 3-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

F/m 3-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The F/M 3-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond Etf (ZTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of equally weighted US investment grade corporate bonds with remaining term maturities of approximately three years. ZTRE was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by F/m Investments.

