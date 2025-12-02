PIMCO Access Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:PAXS)

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PAXS opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $17.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61.

About PIMCO Access Income Fund

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

