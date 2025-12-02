PIMCO Access Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:PAXS)

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of NYSE PAXS opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $17.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61.
About PIMCO Access Income Fund
