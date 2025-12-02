US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1468 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This is a 4.2% increase from US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Price Performance
Shares of USVN opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.42. US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $46.36 and a 12-month high of $49.26.
About US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Fossil Stock Is Quietly Surging—Insiders Just Made Big Bets
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Why Bitcoin ETFs Like IBIT May Be Set to Surge in 2026
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Up Over 20% in 2025, These 3 Stocks Are Boosting Buyback Capacity
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.