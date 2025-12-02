US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1468 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This is a 4.2% increase from US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of USVN opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.42. US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $46.36 and a 12-month high of $49.26.

The US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (USVN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 7-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 7-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 7-year tenor on the yield curve.

