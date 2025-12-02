PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $7.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

