Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Increases Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company $MC

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the quarter. Moelis & Company makes up about 2.6% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $88,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth $1,432,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,305,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $484,720,000 after purchasing an additional 158,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,548,000 after purchasing an additional 579,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 293,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $63.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.60. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.80.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $356.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.14 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 47.11% and a net margin of 15.98%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

