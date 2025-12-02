PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

PFL stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $8.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 114.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

