Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Shares Acquired by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 213.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,830 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $894,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $20,612,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $239,737,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 15.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target (down from $239.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $137.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.13 and a 200 day moving average of $154.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands Inc has a one year low of $126.45 and a one year high of $245.31.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 59.56%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

