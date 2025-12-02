NBW Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.8% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $385.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $403.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective (up from $415.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

