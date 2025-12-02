River Road Asset Management LLC Raises Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 25.3% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in American Tower by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 5.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its position in shares of American Tower by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 40,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC reduced their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Tower from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $231.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.28.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, Director Eugene F. Reilly bought 5,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,274.11. This trade represents a 4,114.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of AMT stock opened at $176.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $172.51 and a 52-week high of $234.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.25 and its 200 day moving average is $202.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.63%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

