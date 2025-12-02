NBW Capital LLC Buys 45,592 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,434.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,592 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.2% in the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho set a $112.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,375. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $354,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,190. The trade was a 42.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 8,980 shares of company stock worth $882,335 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.87. The company has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

