HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI Holdings Raised by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,573 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 41,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 28.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HASI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen raised HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 56.17%.The company had revenue of ($37.39) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.150-3.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.10%.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Recommended Stories

