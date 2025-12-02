T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW Shares Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 30,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 64,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 268.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 35,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 25,793 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 254,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays set a $101.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $324,480.90. Following the sale, the director owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,648.35. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.8%

TROW stock opened at $101.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.51. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.91.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.34%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

