OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $2.87 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,400.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,694 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial set a $109.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.18 and its 200-day moving average is $97.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,375. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $238,585.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836.68. This trade represents a 98.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 8,980 shares of company stock valued at $882,335 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

