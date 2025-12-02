NBW Capital LLC Buys 293 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,939 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.5% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 796 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 13,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 769.2% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,415 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 4,940 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $425.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $416.43 and its 200-day moving average is $424.97. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $362.50 and a one year high of $519.68.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 53,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.72, for a total value of $23,624,354.88. Following the sale, the chairman owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,588,738.72. The trade was a 69.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Scotiabank started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $439.00 to $438.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.95.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

