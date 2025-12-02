XTX Topco Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in RxSight, Inc. $RXST

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in RxSight were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RXST. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the second quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in RxSight by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in RxSight by 614.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in RxSight by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the second quarter worth $207,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RxSight Stock Performance

RXST opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. RxSight, Inc. has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $46.77. The company has a market cap of $479.01 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.63 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 25.15%.The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. RxSight has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RXST. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on RxSight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RxSight from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on RxSight in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RxSight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RxSight presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.67.

RxSight Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

