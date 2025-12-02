NBW Capital LLC Invests $362,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

NBW Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. First County Bank CT boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $334.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $330.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $339.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

