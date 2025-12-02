Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.65 and its 200-day moving average is $59.84. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $44.09 and a 1 year high of $69.43. The company has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 60.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 42.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

