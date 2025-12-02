Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.61%.
Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.65 and its 200-day moving average is $59.84. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $44.09 and a 1 year high of $69.43. The company has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 60.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 42.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNS
About Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Nova Scotia
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Fossil Stock Is Quietly Surging—Insiders Just Made Big Bets
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Why Bitcoin ETFs Like IBIT May Be Set to Surge in 2026
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Up Over 20% in 2025, These 3 Stocks Are Boosting Buyback Capacity
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.