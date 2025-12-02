XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 370.5% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 83.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

NYSE DY opened at $349.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.37 and a 1-year high of $364.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.48. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 5.23%.The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dycom Industries has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.970 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.