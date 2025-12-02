Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 405.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,919 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 12.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 82,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 1.1%

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.43. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $30.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GPK

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.