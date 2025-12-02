Swiss National Bank Has $5.37 Million Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company $GT

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 517,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3,894.3% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GT stock opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GT. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

