XTX Topco Ltd Invests $887,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 471,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after buying an additional 51,061 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Evan Bayh bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $123,660.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 84,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,309.24. This trade represents a 3.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.67%.Fifth Third Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.